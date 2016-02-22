McConnell Dowell seeking EOIs for Northern Gas Pipeline

Construction contractor for the Northern Gas Pipeline, McConnell Dowell, is seeking expressions of interest for supplier and subcontractor opportunities that may arise for the pipeline.

McConnell Dowell has been engaged by partner Jemena to construct the pipeline, which will connect the gas fields in the Northern Territory with customers in the eastern gas market, running between Tennant Creek in the NT and Mt Isa in Queensland.

The construction scope includes the 623 km high-pressure gas pipeline, two compressor stations and mid-line facilities.

Construction on the pipeline is expected to commence in early 2017 and be completed by 2018.

McConnell Dowell will utilise the ICN Gateway to identify local suppliers and subcontractors, with proven competence, who are commercially competitive, to participate in the construction of the pipeline.

McConnell Dowell encourages suppliers and subcontractors to register with ICN and to regularly check back to the ICN Gateway page for updated project information.

It is expected that the procurement packages associated with the construction works will begin to be listed on the ICN Gateway in the second half of 2016.