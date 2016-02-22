2015-largeStatic-enews.jpg

McConnell Dowell seeking EOIs for Northern Gas Pipeline

McConnell Dowell seeking EOIs for Northern Gas Pipeline

February 22, 2016 21

Construction contractor for the Northern Gas Pipeline, McConnell Dowell, is seeking expressions of interest for supplier and subcontractor opportunities that may arise for the pipeline.

McConnell Dowell has been engaged by partner Jemena to construct the pipeline, which will connect the gas fields in the Northern Territory with customers in the eastern gas market, running between Tennant Creek in the NT and Mt Isa in Queensland.

The construction scope includes the 623 km high-pressure gas pipeline, two compressor stations and mid-line facilities.

Construction on the pipeline is expected to commence in early 2017 and be completed by 2018.

McConnell Dowell will utilise the ICN Gateway to identify local suppliers and subcontractors, with proven competence, who are commercially competitive, to participate in the construction of the pipeline.

McConnell Dowell encourages suppliers and subcontractors to register with ICN and to regularly check back to the ICN Gateway page for updated project information.

It is expected that the procurement packages associated with the construction works will begin to be listed on the ICN Gateway in the second half of 2016.

Related Articles

21 Comments

  1. Jeremy Leehy

    July 7, 2016
    Reply

    looking for jobs vacant

  2. Ron Spyrakis

    July 25, 2016
    Reply

    Looking to register for EOI Northern Gas line

  3. Troy dickson

    July 26, 2016
    Reply

    I im intrested in working on gas pipe lines again. Have previously worked on gladstone line. Am qualified concreter.

  4. Peter Barr

    August 13, 2016
    Reply

    I'm very interested in working on a gas pipeline again have experience in clear & grade also trenching. I'm a multi skilled plant operator with a HR drivers license.

  5. Wayne Atkins

    September 5, 2016
    Reply

    Good luck to anybody trying to get onto the NGP , if you are not connected or part of a clique your chances of getting on are slim. The pipeline industry is almost a shop . I hate to say it but it is true.

  6. ajith priyanka karunachcharage

    October 4, 2016
    Reply

    hi my name is ajith live in auckland.I'am qualifide asme9 welder/fitter worth of 26 years expeariance.past i worked abudhabi oil feald.and many projects around the globe.also here in nz worked to marsden point oil refinery about 7 years under two main company(south pacific industrial and culham engineering)currently i'am working around auckland as a contractor.i hope to join your project.
    thanks.

  7. Peter

    October 10, 2016
    Reply

    Looking for coating labour trades assistant
    Jobs on nt pipeline.
    Have worked with wds in wagga
    Worked with macconnell dowell and
    Saipem/santos in qld

  8. William Egger

    October 20, 2016
    Reply

    I have just completed my assignment with NCOC in Kazakhstan on the Kashagan Pipeline Replacement Project (Pipeline Construction Supervisor). I am looking for new and challenging opportunities. Please contact me at wyegger@gmail.com or send me an email address so that I can forward you my CV for your review.

    Thank and Regards

    William Egger
    wyegger@gmail.com
    82-10-5575-1662 (Korea)

  9. Craig dmith

    October 20, 2016
    Reply

    Would like to register with you guys for work im a steel fixer

  10. Aaron Stevens

    October 27, 2016
    Reply

    Would love to be on board as a trade assistant/labourer/ operator

  11. Jarrod

    November 9, 2016
    Reply

    Looking for a position as a special class welder

  12. GRANT-DIXON

    November 16, 2016
    Reply

    EX PADDER OPPERATOR T/A MELB TO ADEL GAS PIPELINE

  13. Garry Campbell

    November 18, 2016
    Reply

    HSE Roles - Adviser/Trainer
    Just Coming off Gorgon Project..

  14. Leo Arellano

    November 22, 2016
    Reply

    Pipe line welder,WTIA AS1796 Ticketed welder,6g pressure pipe welder with more or less 20 years experience in pressure pipe welding,ready for weld test anytime upon request,thanks.
    Leo Arellano 0416542277

  15. neil nichols

    December 14, 2016
    Reply

    auto tech on mcjv qclng would like to know if positions are available i worker with crc evans techs

  16. Bryan mcgeoch

    December 28, 2016
    Reply

    Poly welder, operator, hr driver, worked in the pipeline industry before.
    Available for work

  17. Karen Pearce

    December 30, 2016
    Reply

    I am looking to register with you ,trade assistant and safety

  18. Waaka hiri

    January 1, 2017
    Reply

    Lowering in
    Back fill
    Clear grade
    Trenching
    Coating
    Vaccum lift
    Rehabilitation
    Padder /sideboom/excavator /watercart/loader/hiab
    Macdow /saipan /Santos /Leighton /thesis.

  19. Mark D Miller

    January 5, 2017
    Reply

    I am a NACE Level 2 Certified oatint Inspector plus a range of various qualifications, and have previously forwarded CV but would welcome any response as looking for Long Term Employment. Have just returned from a PNG project for Oil Search ,
    Have a good range of Referres with my CV

  20. Alexander Banaban

    January 6, 2017
    Reply

    Willing to be a member for pipe fitter / bolir maker positon. 18+ yrs experience.
    With Australian Recognised Certificate III and related tickets.
    Resume & certificates ipon request.

  21. Alexander Banaban

    January 6, 2017
    Reply

    Willing to be a member for pipe fitter / boilermaker positon. 18+ yrs experience.
    With Australian Recognised Certificate III and related tickets.
    Resume & certificates upon request.

Would you like to share your thoughts?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Leave a Reply