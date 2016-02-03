Mountain ranges, swamp faults, and landslides: overcoming the challenges of the PNG LNG Pipeline

Spiecapag was responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction and pre-commissioning of the 451 km onshore pipeline system for the PNG LNG Project.

Initially the company was engaged via a lump-sum EPC contract, however this changed to a cost-reimbursable contract in 2013.

Construction of the pipeline system began in 2009, and was completed in 2014 following Spiecapag’s successful negotiation of terrain, weather, workforce and stakeholder challenges.

Spiecapag Project Manager Olivier Balloy said “If we were to search for the end of the world, we will find it here in Papua New Guinea. Don’t look for roads, there are none, except a track built by Spiecapag as a preliminary pipeline was laid in the 1990s. The PNG LNG Pipeline construction was situated in the most remote location where it’s rugged and challenging terrain includes extremely steep slopes, swampland and wetland area, numerous active faults, unstable soils, unimaginable access, and tropical rainforest and high rainfall areas.

“Here, it rains all year round up to 9 m of water annually. The rainy season lasts five months. 30 cm of rain can fall some days; 1-2 m of rain can fall in a month. Local temperature reaches 30-40 Â° Celsius inland. Humidity is present everywhere on the island.”

The pipeline system and challenging terrain

The PNG LNG Pipeline system includes a 32-34 inch diameter, 292 km mainline that transports gas between the Hides Gas Conditioning Plant (HGCP) and the Omati landfall. The mainline comprises a 107 km long section of 32 inch pipeline that traverses a mountainous area between the HGCP and Kutubu, with altitudes ranging from 1,200-2,200 m above sea level. This pipeline travels through undeveloped territory with no existing infrastructure.

A second 185 km section of mainline (159 km of 32 inch diameter pipeline, and 26 km of 34 inch diameter pipeline) passes over a plateau ranging from sea level to 1,200 m, and low lands from 0-100 m above sea level, with 12 km of swamp.

The pipeline system also includes:

An 8 inch diameter, 109 km condensate line between Kutubu and the HGCP running in parallel with the mainline;

A 2-22 inch diameter, 50 km gathering system between the HGCP and Hides well pads, traversing mountainous areas with altitudes ranging from 1,600 m to 2,800 m above sea level;

Two spur lines connecting the Kutubu and Gobe oil fields to the mainline;

292 km of fibre optic cable running in parallel to the mainline and the gathering system, and 25 km of power cable parallel to the gathering system;

Associated facilities including line and check valves, pig launchers/receivers, and metering stations; and,

Associated infrastructure, including a new 14 km road to access well heads, the upgrade of existing bridges and roads, and helipads.

The majority of linepipe was coated with three-layer polyethylene, and abrasion resistant dual-layer fusion-bonded epoxy (FBE) was used for HDD sections of the pipe.

Rockjacket was used as mechanical protection in some areas, and concrete-weight coated pipe was utilised in areas of high water table as buoyancy control.

Automatic GMAW was predominantly used to weld the mainline, while SMAW was used for the tie-ins and repairs.

At facilities a combination of manual GMAW and SMAW was used.

Mr Balloy said “The PNG LNG Project was a combination of technical, logistical and social challenges. The pipeline was constructed in remote areas with limited access, and in areas that required specialist design and construction techniques, including through Karst terrain. Added to this, a local workforce was used where possible which had limited construction experience.”

Karst terrain is formed from the dissolution of soluble rocks such as limestone and gypsum, and is characterised by underground drainage systems with sinkholes, dolines and caves.

Studies were performed on Seismic trench design and the construction of pipelines in areas prone to landslide. Specialists from America were engaged to produce a design for trenches in these areas to ensure the integrity of the pipeline.

Mr Balloy said “Strategic logistics and methodology were undertaken to overcome the country’s physical features.

“HDDs were executed to traverse four major rivers; special point such as rocky terrains where blasting was required were completed by the project’s “Poor Boy Crew”; over 100 km of running track was constructed over volcanic soil areas; and, rock trenching was used for 103 km of the pipeline.”

The use of cable cranes were also necessary to complete construction on steep slopes, and the four large floating bridges were installed to enable access to work sites. In addition, 20 km of access roads were constructed over marshland.

Ensuring a safe local workforce

A Papua New Guinean workforce of 1,910 people was used for the project’s construction. The development of a strong, competent and safe workforce was central to the success of the pipeline.

“With such a large and ethnically diverse workforce having to work in extreme conditions, occupational security was essential to the PNG LNG Project.

Spiecapag’s project team identified a need to build a solid foundation of safety knowledge in the workforce, and continued this safety education throughout the construction process,” said Mr Balloy.

The continued education of staff ensured that a total recordable injury frequency rate of less than 0.25 was achieved over the 28 million working hours that were carried out to complete the project.

The project was completed with 16 million working hours registered without work loss due to accidents.

“These outstanding indicators confirm that foremen and managers at all levels were well drilled in safety procedures,” said Mr Balloy.

In addition, Spiecapag implemented a Near Miss Reporting process, which was included in the protection motivation theory (PMT) and construction materials testing (CMT) Safety Leadership Program.

The company has been recognised for the success of this process, earning the 2013 SSHE Incentive award – presented by ExxonMobil – for its leadership and commitment to the reporting of near misses and lessons learned, overcoming challenges, and striving to improve safety culture.

Waste not, want not

A “˜reduce, re-use, recycle’ waste management strategy was used on the project, which lead to an approximately 60 per cent reduction in waste volume.

The process included:

Five high-temperature mobile FSC-120 incinerators with a combined capacity of incinerating 6 kg of waste per day;

Two operational waste processing areas with industrial shredders, industrial drum crushers, industrial drum washers, balers, oil filter crushers, aerosol can crushers, bulb eaters, and tires de-beaders. The areas had a capability of processing over 10 tonnes of waste a day; and,

Three types of sewage treatment plants with a combined capacity of treating over 700 cubic metres of raw sewage a day.

Mr Balloy said “Our company was recognised in the IEC- D’Appolonia Audit Reports as having the best waste management processes of all the EPC contractors working on the PNG LNG Project. Waste management was described by IEC-D’Appolonia as “beyond industry practice” during most of the routine audits conducted in the course of the project.”

Landowner engagement, environment and social responsibility

Mr Balloy said “PNG counts 6 million inhabitants, and more than 800 languages and dialects are spoken.Ancient traditions are still very present.

Beyond the engineering challenge, this project is all about respecting a balance between economic growth, social development and protection of the local environment, today and for future generations.”

Initial contact with landowners was performed by ExxonMobil and taken over by Spiecapag when pipeline construction began.

Landowner Companies were set up to represent the interests of local businesses and landowners along the pipeline route, and Spiecapag established a team of Land Liaison Officers to manage any disputes and communicate effectively with all stakeholders.

“The preconstruction survey was a mammoth task with many areas being previously uncharted. A large variety of new species were discovered during the project and all documented. With the diversity of the country many of the tribes had different traditions, cultural heritage was a sensitive area,” said Mr Balloy.

Spiecapag employed various management and monitoring measures to mitigate any effects of construction on the environment.

Part of Spiecapag’s agreement with Lanco included using local suppliers for goods and services where possible.

“During the project Spiecapag paid particular attention to sustainable development and social responsibility. We were audited against the requirements of the newly created social responsibility standard ISO 26000, and while accreditation to the ISO is not yet available, Spiecapag were in compliance on all aspects, and will achieve accreditation when it becomes available,” said Mr Balloy

For more information on Spiecapag’s work in PNG visit www.spiecapag.com