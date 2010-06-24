Obituaries

Barry Jones and Jirra Moore

Barry Jones

Former Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association (APPEA) Executive Director Barry Jones has passed away following a short illness. Mr Jones, 59, passed away on 16 November. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife M’liss and adored sons Tristan and Edwin.

Barry retired in July 2005 after eight years as Executive Director of APPEA – the peak association representing Australia’s upstream oil and gas industry.

APIA Chief Executive Cheryl Cartwright said “I met Barry Jones only once before he retired, but his reputation certainly preceded him. He called me soon after I took over from Allen Beasley, and told me he was getting out of the game because “˜the women are taking over!’ – a reference to the fact that he, like Allen, would see a woman, Belinda Robinson, in his former role.

“Barry clearly had a major influence on the energy industries and was well known and highly respected in the industry and in government circles. If he had survived, his influence and commitment would have remained after his retirement.

“Barry wanted a small funeral for only family, but insisted that his friends, colleagues and family have a party – which we did in his honour and APIA offered sympathy to his family.”

Former APIA Chief Executive Officer Allen Beasley knew Barry well and said “I was very saddened to hear of the recent passing of Barry Jones, one of our leading energy professionals and a great ambassador for Australia’s energy industry on the world stage.

“I knew Barry for over 20 years in his various roles in government, at the International Energy Agency and more recently as Executive Director of APPEA. During this time I developed a tremendous respect for his intellect, capabilities and passion on a wide range of energy matters.

“He contributed to national and international energy issues to a degree that went well and truly beyond the normal call of duty and worked tirelessly to make the Australian energy scene a better place. I especially respect his role in the shaping of the Energy Charter whilst he was based in Paris and his more recent advocacy work for APPEA.

“Barry was always available and willing to discuss issues and share views. He also provided thoughtful reflection on alternative positions put forward by others. I always knew where I stood with Barry because of his forthright and honest approach.

“I extend my deepest condolences to his family, especially Tristan, Edwin and M’liss.

“If there was ever an Energy Hall of Fame to recognise the national contributions of Australians to the national and international energy scene, Barry’s role as a foundation member would be assured.

“Au revoir Barry, you’re going to be missed by us all.”

Jirra Moore

The industry was saddened with the recent passing of Jirra Moore, who after a courageous fight against illness, passed away on 1 December. Jirra was a well-known face in the Australian pipeline industry and was a skilled negotiator and communicator within the oil, gas and mining industry in Australia.

Born on 2 April 1947, Jirra grew up on the New South Wales south coast and attended Nowra High School. From there, Jirra’s education took on an international flavour throughout his life seeing him study at the University of Michigan Ann Arbour in the USA, the Institute De Langue Du Francais in France and the Refugee Law School, San Remo in Italy. Jirra was also a Churchill Fellow in 1975.

Jirra had a long and varied career, working in a number of roles for different organisations both in Australia and overseas. He began his career at the Department of Administrative Services in Sydney, where he worked for five years, then moved on to the Department of Aboriginal Affairs (ATSIC), working as an Aboriginal Liaison Officer. A stint at Australian National Parks and Wildlife (ANPWS) followed, covering the roles of Liaison Officer, Wildlife Warden and Trainer.

The next step in Jirra’s career was the first of several international postings, commencing with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) to Geneva. Jirra acted as the First Secretary to the Australian Mission to the United Nations Mission. Jirra’s next posting was to Bangkok, where he was the Deputy Permanent Representative to the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

Upon returning to Australia in 1989, Jirra took on his first role within the pipeline industry, acting as a Advisor to the BHP Eastern Gas Pipeline Project, a role which he held for ten years. In 1999 Jirra left to become the Chief Executive Officer of the Goolburri (later) Queensland South Native Title Representative Body.

Following this position, Jirra returned to the oil and gas industry, assuming a role with Santos. During this time Jirra also acted as a Chief Policy Advisor to the Federal Government for NSW Native Title Services.

In 2002 Jirra commenced working with Delco where he continued his work in building positive partnerships between the pipeline and indigenous communities. A key milestone in this work was the signing of an Indigenous Employment Strategy Agreement between Delco and the Department of Employment and Workplace Relation which led to 35 members of the indigenous community being trained and working on the construction of the Kambalda – Esperance Pipeline. He was also involved in Delco training two indigenous lads as pipeline welders.

Jirra will be sorely missed in the industry as will his sense of humour, commitment to building bridges between the industry and indigenous communities and passion for the job.