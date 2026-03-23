$13 million boost for industrial decarbonisation

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has announced a $13 million funding package to support five projects aimed at cutting emissions across Australian industry.

The investment, delivered through ARENA’s National Industrial Transformation program, will back technologies designed to reduce emissions, lower long-term energy costs and strengthen low-carbon supply chains.

ARENA CEO Darren Miller said decarbonising industry is critical to achieving Australia’s net zero targets and requires early-stage support to unlock wider private investment.

“Australia cannot reach net zero without transforming how we produce the materials, energy and goods that underpin our economy,” he said.

“These projects show that industrial decarbonisation is not a future aspiration but is happening now, with practical solutions that cut emissions, strengthen competitiveness and build the foundations for new low-carbon industries.”