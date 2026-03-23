$13 million boost for industrial decarbonisation

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has announced a $13 million funding package to support five projects aimed at cutting emissions across Australian industry.
The investment, delivered through ARENA’s National Industrial Transformation program, will back technologies designed to reduce emissions, lower long-term energy costs and strengthen low-carbon supply chains.
ARENA CEO Darren Miller said decarbonising industry is critical to achieving Australia’s net zero targets and requires early-stage support to unlock wider private investment.
“Australia cannot reach net zero without transforming how we produce the materials, energy and goods that underpin our economy,” he said.
“These projects show that industrial decarbonisation is not a future aspiration but is happening now, with practical solutions that cut emissions, strengthen competitiveness and build the foundations for new low-carbon industries.”
Projects include:
- 4 Pines Brewing Co will receive up to $1.77 million in ARENA funding to support the electrification of its Brookvale brewhouse, enabling a transition away from natural gas and positioning the site among the most advanced low-carbon breweries in Australia.
- Alsco will receive up to $1.04 million to deliver its South Coast Flagship Site for Innovation and Low Carbon Demonstration, an industry-leading showcase of clean technology for automated laundry sorting and washing that reduces energy, time and resource use.
- Opella Healthcare will receive up to $1.94 million to eliminate natural gas use at its Queensland manufacturing site, cutting Scope 1 emissions while maintaining essential production conditions, including temperature, humidity and water flow.
- Capral will receive up to $3.45 million to replace a 40-year-old gas-fired log furnace with a fully electric furnace system at its Bremer Park aluminium extrusion facility in Queensland. The new electrically heated convection oven is expected to improve efficiency from 20% to 90% and reduce company-wide emissions.
- BioCarbon will receive up to $4.80 million to construct a commercial-scale facility producing biochar pellets to replace fossil coke in electric arc furnace steelmaking. Once operational, the facility will process approximately 20,000 tonnes of waste woodchips each year to produce around 8,000 tonnes of biochar pellets and 8,000 tonnes of wood vinegar as a co-product.
ARENA said the projects highlight the growing momentum of industrial decarbonisation in Australia, with initiatives already underway to electrify processes, improve efficiency and adopt low-emissions technologies across key industries