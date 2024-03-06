100-year-old water pipeline gets facelift

Image: Anoo/stock.adobe.com

Water Corporation has completed vital upgrades to 100-year-old water mains in parts of East Fremantle, Palmyra and Bicton, ensuring the ongoing reliability of water supply to the area.



Western Australia Water Minister Simone McGurk said the fact these pipes have supplied water for 100 years was testament to their durability, but the time had come to invest in new infrastructure that will ensure supply reliability long into the future.

“As well as being home to thousands of people, the area is a busy shopping and commercial precinct, so it’s essential we invest in proactive renewals to support growth and development,” McGurk said.

“I know some of this work has been disruptive, so I would like to acknowledge residents, business owners and shoppers for their patience during these essential works.”

Around three kilometres of new distribution pipeline was laid, allowing the decommissioning of an ageing section of main along Canning Highway.

A focal point for the project was the intersection of Canning Highway and Petra Street, where Water Corporation worked closely with residents, local businesses and the Town of East Fremantle to minimise impacts.

The $13 million project will help prevent potential supply interruptions due to leaks and bursts, with some sections of main first laid in 1923.

The proactive replacement of ageing infrastructure will support growth in the area by shoring up reliable water supply into the future.

Since July 2016, the Western Australian Government, through Water Corporation, has invested around $245 million in proactive renewal projects that have seen more than 210km of ageing water mains replaced across Perth.

“I thank locals for their understanding during these works – it’s wonderful that the project to replace the ageing infrastructure is now complete,” member of the Legislative Assembly of Bicton Lisa O’Malley said.

“This project will ensure a reliable water supply for the electorate of Bicton for decades to come.”